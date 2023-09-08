Coco Gauff's Semifinal Match Halted By Climate Protesters
Coco Gauff was facing Karlina Muchova in the semifinals of the U.S. Open Thursday night when play was suspended during the second set due to an "environmental protest."
Gauff was up 6-4, 1-0 when several in attendance stood up and began shouting something. Those in attendance said it was some kind of climate protest. After 10 minutes, the players left the court while it was dealt with.
Video is below:
The three protesters were chanting "end fossil fuels." Two were removed by police, while one remained in his place because he had glued himself to the ground. Yeah, that's a thing that actually happened. Police worked to remove the final protester.
Look, no matter your stance on climate change, I'm not sure annoying everyone in attendance and at home just trying to watch a tennis match is the most effective way to go about fostering change. This all just seems pretty silly.