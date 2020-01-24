Coco Gauff Takes Out Naomi Osaka at Australian Open
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 24 2020
Coco Gauff is at it again. For a third straight major championship, Gauff is making noise. On Friday, the 15-year-old tennis sensation took down defending champion Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open, breezing to a straight-sets win.
Gauff beat Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to move on to the Round of 16 in her first Australian Open. She set the tennis world on fire a year ago with runs to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. At the U.S. Open she reached the third round where she lost to Osaka in straight-sets. So Friday was a bit of payback for Gauff.
It's clear that Gauff is a legitimate sensation. People love watching and rooting for her. She's got a great personality, is phenomenally talented and has the ability to connect with fans on a deep level.
Gauff will clearly get a ton of attention with this huge win. Osaka was terrible for much of the match but that doesn't ruin the achievement. It was huge for Gauff's career and all eyes will now shift towards her.