Coco Gauff Wins First WTA Event at Age 15 By William Pitts | Oct 13 2019 TPN/Getty Images

Write it down, folks. This could be the start of a legend in the making.

Coco Gauff has won her first WTA event, beating Jelena Ostapenko 6- 3, 1-6, 6-2 at the finals of the WTA Linz Open to become the youngest American woman to win a tour-level singles title since 15-year-old Jennifer Capriati won in August 1991 in Puerto Rico.

Gauff first made headlines this summer at Wimbledon when she shocked the tennis world by knocking out Venus Williams in a stunning upset before finally falling in the fourth round. Just a month later, she flashed her potential again while reaching the third round of the U.S. Open before defending champion Naomi Osaka finally took her down.

It's worth noting that Gauff is two years younger than both Serena and Venus Williams were when they won their first titles. A remarkable young woman who should be at the forefront of the game of tennis for years to come.