Coach Goes Nuts During Lithuanian Basketball League Final, Tries to Fight Everyone
If news about the Lithuania basketball league doesn't pique your interest, may I offer this video in an attempt to change your mind? In the Betsafe LKL final series on Wednesday, Lietkabelis head coach Nenad Canak absolutely lost his mind and tried to fight everyone in the building after getting ejected.
Canak was ejected from the game as his team trailed Rytas 51-25. As he yelled at officials -- and seemingly everyone in the arena -- he finally accepted his fate and stormed off the floor. But on his way he shouldered Rytas head coach Giedrius Zibenas with a ton of force, sending the rival coach flying. He then seemed to motion as if he wanted to fight Zibenas. If that wasn't enough, Canak then got into a yelling match with Rytas' owner on his way out of the building, motioning for another fight.
The video of the incident is incredible as it seemed everyone in the building -- other than his team -- was against Canak. Even the shot of the dance team scurrying off on the background during that fight is hilarious.
Just watch and enjoy:
More stuff like this would really spice up the NBA playoffs.
Rytas beat Lietkabelis 85-63 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven final series.