CNN Primary Coverage Derailed by Graphic Nightmare
By Kyle Koster | Mar 10 2020
CNN breaks out the big guns on primary days. They spent all this money on fancy bells and whistles and, by God, they are going to use them. If a few unfortunate snafus turn the proceedings into a clown show, them's the breaks.
Wolf Blitzer attempted to announce that Joe Biden was the projected winner of Mississippi tonight, but was unable to get past the ferocious defense of some haywire graphics.
Smooth operations? Not .. not happening.
It truly is inspiring to see such a beautiful and poignant metaphor for the state of American politics. Some would say it's too on the nose, but it's important to be broad enough that even the dimmest of us can appreciate the moment.