CNN PR Reaches Breaking Point, Goes Right at Kirstie Alley
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 30, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
If you told me five years ago that one day Kirstie Alley would be in the middle of a nasty public feud with CNN, I'd have called an ambulance. Now? It's just typical Friday afternoon content.
Alley is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and has dabbled in conspiracy theories for years on her Twitter account. She has also repeatedly criticized the news media and taken aim at CNN's on-air personalities. On Friday she tweeted the following about CNN's coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic:
CNN's public relations team made the decision to respond and it's clear they're pretty fed up with her:
Go get some aloe because that is a serious, deep burn.
For the uninitiated, Veronica's Closet ran from 1997 through 2000 on NBC and was terrible. It was one of a list of second-rate sitcoms the network tried to crowbar into its "Must See TV Thursdays" lineup at the end of the Seinfeld era. Alley's top-billed co-star was Dan Cortese. That's really all you need to know.