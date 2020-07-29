Peter Navarro Won't Stop Saying 'China Virus', So CNN Ends Interview
By Kyle Koster | Jul 29 2020
White House advisor Peter Navarro was a guest on CNN's New Day this morning where he put on a performance for an audience of one. It ended when he declined to comply with John Berman's request not to call COVID-19 the "China Virus." Like a baseball manager saying the magic words, Navarro was sent to the showers and the show went on without him.
Is this tremendous theater? Sure. Does it serve the public? Probably not, though CNN and other 24-hour cable networks are forced to both fill air and select from any number of similarly problematic administration officials while watching that pool shrink in real time.
Oh well. Very little at stake for all of us.