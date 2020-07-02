CNN's Miguel Marquez Breaks Down While Reporting on Overwhelmed Texas Hospital
By Kyle Koster | Jul 02 2020
CNN's Miguel Marquez has been reporting on the front lines of America's fight against the coronavirus since it began several long months ago. A fight, sad to say, it seems like we're both losing and not adapting to combat in the present or future. After sharing his latest report from a Texas hospital struggling to provide care for the influx of patients, Marquez was overcome with emotion during a live hit on New Day.
John Berman gave voice to the fact that, though a reporter's job is far less stressful than those of the medical professionals right now, being near all that suffering and tension takes a real human toll. Worse, there has to be a profound sense of dread knowing that these stories will continue to be relevant and there will be ample opportunity to showcase the next overwhelmed city.