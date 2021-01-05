Invited Guest Rep. Clay Higgins Finds Self in Combative Interview With CNN's Jim Sciutto
By Kyle Koster | Jan 5, 2021, 11:36 AM EST
Cable news is still happening at a breakneck pace and it is continuously impressive that so many people are able to tap into their favorite rage device day after day after day. The addicts have my begrudging respect.
Here's a snapshot of what's going on this morning on CNN. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) appeared on Election Day in America where he was questioned by Jim Sciutto. Combativeness ensued. To the point Higgins stopped and pointed out that the show's host was being particularly unwelcoming even though he himself was an invited guest.
It doesn't take much searching to understand where my particularly proclivities are going to inform the processing of these two minutes. Just like everyone else, I'll walk away thinking there's a clear winner and a clear loser. And with the understanding that we're a fractured society not just on different pages but totally different books altogether.
The age-old question still unanswered is this: is the juice worth the squeeze? Is it worth it for news networks to have someone on who they believe is spreading disinformation? Or is it better to never allow that to reach air instead of vigorously fact-checking in real time?
Like a hungry Terrence Mann at Fenway Park, I don't have all the answers and just want a hot dog and a beer.