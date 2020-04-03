CNN's Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive For Coronavirus
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 03 2020
Brooke Baldwin has announced she tested positive for coronavirus. The CNN anchor announced the diagnosis on her Instagram page.
It appears Baldwin is doing OK so far, but being diagnosed has to be scary for anyone. She said the illness came on quickly, hitting her with fever, aches and chills on Wednesday. She is now the second CNN host to test positive for coronavirus, joining Chris Cuomo.
An Atlanta native, Baldwin has been with CNN since 2008 and currently hosts CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin, which airs weekdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m ET.
Cuomo has continued to broadcast his show from his basement nightly, but it seems like Baldwin is going to go off the air while she recovers.