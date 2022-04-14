CNN's Brianna Keilar Moved to Tears Reporting on Ukrainian Children Killed in Invasion
CNN’s Brianna Keilar gave a harrowing report live from Lviv, Ukraine this morning on New Day, documenting the children who have been killed during the Russian invasion. Keilar documented several difficult-to-process examples of devastating loss, becoming understandably emotional at different points. Even the most caring can become inured to the most vile of acts and widespread tragedy inflicted on Ukraine. Saying these children's names and describing, in painful detail, their final moments snaps the stark reality back into focus.
More maddening, the Russians continue to dismiss these atrocities as fake. Keilar said the official Ukrainian tally of lost children is around 200, though that number is likely vastly lower than the actual number as the true scope of the slaughter takes time to come into focus. UNICEF estimates that 2 out of 3 children in the country have been displaced because of the war.
It's tough to deliver these reports and it's difficult to hear them day after day. And yet no one should look away.