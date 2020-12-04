CNBC's Andrew Sorkin and Rick Santelli Had a Shouting Match About Coronavirus Lockdowns
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 4, 2020, 11:57 AM EST
There was some CNBC-on-CNBC crime on CNBC this morning as Squawk Box's Andrew Sorkin and CNBC's "bond maven" Rick Santelli had a heated on-air confrontation about coronavirus-related lockdowns. Santelli is on the side of open everything, getting rid of all restrictions and letting the people make smart decisions. Sorkin took the other side, which left Santelli bouncing up and down, shaking his head and waving his arms.
It is now December, approximately nine months into a pandemic that has killed more than a quarter of a million Americans. And there are still people going on television in favor of doing nothing to stop it. Just this week, FOX & Friends had a revelation that masks work.
It's going to be a long winter.