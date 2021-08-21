Roundup: CM Punk Debuts in AEW; COVID Patients Flood Louisiana Hospitals; Giannis Joins Brewers Ownership
CM Punk returned to professional wrestling ... Louisiana hospitals are slammed with COVID patients ... Flights from Kabul have resumed as evacuation carries on ... Joe Biden promises to get Americans home from Afghanistan ... Dow rebounds by more than 200 points ... FDA expected to approve Pfizer vaccine next week ... Nexstar acquired The Hill for $130 million ... East Coast faces hurricane warning ... Mike Richards out as "Jeopardy!" host ... Bo Burnham exits HBO's LA Lakers series ... A review of Jason Momoa's "Sweet Girl" ... Jon Rahm is leading the Northern Trust ... Giannis Antetokounmpo became part of Brewers ownership group ... Celtics ink Robert Williams to $54 million extension ... The Chiefs' offensive line looked great Friday night ... Ja'Marr Chase struggled in his second preseason game ... Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has COVID ...
CM Punk got an epic pop from the crowd in his return to pro wrestling:
Wander Franco does not respect wood:
Sean Evans responds to Hot Ones fan questions:
Living Colour -- "Cult of Personality"