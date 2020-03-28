CLNS Media Network Broadcasting Simulated Celtics Games With Live Play-By-Play
By Liam McKeone | Mar 28 2020
With no sports as the reality of our present and immediate future, sports media companies across the country are think-tanking their way to try and continue creating content. Up in Boston, CLNS Media Network has decided to combine virtual simulations with a real broadcast.
CLNS is simulating every remaining Celtics game on the team's schedule and is broadcasting a live-stream of Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell providing commentary like they would for a regular game. It doesn't sound like CLNS is using a full-on simulation like NBA2K, so all Grande is told is that Jaylen Brown made a two-point shot. He then comes up with whatever scenario he can envision that led to Brown's bucket, and Maxwell does the same.
This is a pretty cool way to do it and to utilize the talents of men like Grande and Maxwell. I'm sure it also stretches the pair's creativity to the absolute limit. There may not be any actual games, but those who take comfort in the voice of their regular Celtics' radio guys are undoubtedly quite pleased.
CLNS launches their livestream at what was supposed to be tip-off each night Boston has a game scheduled, and then releases a podcast the following day with Grande and Maxwell's audio.