Clippers-Warriors Game 7 Draws 6 Million Viewers, Thunder-Grizzlies Nearly Does the Same
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The NBA is experiencing one hell of a first round, including five of the eight match-ups going to a Game 7, and the ratings reflect as much. Six million viewers on TNT?
The Grizzlies and Thunder nearly duplicated that impressive number, drawing 5.8 million viewers.
Small markets be damned, this is a league about star players. And … wait for it … players that make big plays.
