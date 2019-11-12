He Stormed the Beach at Normandy, The Clippers Mascot Thanked Him With a Wet Willy By Kyle Koster | Nov 12 2019

Yesterday was Veterans Day. Veterans were honored across the sporting world. The Los Angeles Clippers invited Sam Sachs, a 104-year-old D-Day survivor, to last night's game against the Toronto Raptors, where he was given a hero's welcome.

A very nice moment was somewhat complicated by the decision of team mascot Chuck the Condor to give Sachs a playful Wet Willy, seemingly out of nowhere.

What in the world is the Clippers mascot doing here???? (r @jth224b) pic.twitter.com/cnghH2Ph7W — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 12, 2019

It also appears -- and I'm no expert -- that those young ladies carrying Sach's jersey may not be active military. Just a lot going on here.

Bottom line, it's great to live in a country where Chuck the Condor can express himself like that. The ultimate freedom that shouldn't be taken for granted.