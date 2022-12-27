NBA Teams Now 3-12,873 When Trailing By 14 Points With 3 Minutes Left
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue had seen enough last night in Detroit when he pulled his starters down 14 points with three minutes to play. It's a long season and there's no reason to have anyone get hurt trying to mount an impossible comeback. Then the Pistons melted down in historic fashion, allowing a lineup of Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Nicolas Batum and Moses Brown to come storming back to make history. This rag-tag unit of overachievers ended regulation on a 16-2 run, forcing overtime via a Mann pull-up in the final seconds. Then, in the extra frame, they twisted the knife with a 14-3 drubbing. Our stats and information department says this is a 30-5 run to end the game.
If you're thinking, 'hey, that's quite a comeback', congratulations on the instincts. This was only the third time in 12,876 tries that an NBA team has been able to erase a 14-point hole over the final 180 seconds to find victory (since we've been keeping track 26 years ago). And the Clippers need every win they can find as the West is tightly packed. For the Pistons, it may be a blessing in disguise if this all ends with a Victor Wembanyama lottery ball. But, still, yikes.
The lesson here? Never give up. Or is the lesson to give up? Some real mixed messaging with this one.