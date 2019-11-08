Clippers Fined $50K Because Doc Rivers Said Kawhi Leonard Feels Great
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 07 2019
The Great Load Management Debate of 2019 continued on Thursday as the NBA fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000. According to the New York Times, the fine was “for statements, including by head coach Doc Rivers, that were inconsistent with Leonard’s health status.” So what happened? Here's Woj.
So basically, the Clippers got a doctor's note saying Kawhi is hurt and then Doc Rivers said that Kawhi actually feels pretty good. Meanwhile, Kawhi is expected to play tonight because, well, he's healthy enough to play. Here's Woj's explanation.
This is all too much. Kawhi is leading the Clippers with 29.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.3 steals in 30.5 minutes a game. He's resting on the second night of back-to-backs to minimize wear and tear. It's only a matter of time until the Clippers try to play the HIPAA card.