Clippers Fans Brawled in the Stands as Their Team Was Eliminated by the Phoenix Suns
By Stephen Douglas
Jul 1, 2021, 9:48 AM EDT
The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 130-103, on Wednesday night to advance to the NBA Finals. The Clippers were outscored 64-46 in the second half and lost the third quarter by 13 as the Suns turned a hard-fought game into a blowout. Frustrations boiled over on the court and in the stands as Patrick Beverley shoved Chris Paul and guys in Kawhi Leonard jerseys brawled.
It's unclear if there were Suns fans involved, but it seems likely. It is quite possible that a Suns in Six chant caused this, but again, we may never know.
The true bright spot of this video is seeing all those Kawhi Leonard jerseys. Glad someone got some use out of them in the series.