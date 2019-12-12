Clinton Portis, Carlos Rogers Among Former Players Accused of Defrauding NFL Healthcare Program By Liam McKeone | Dec 12 2019 Clinton Portis | Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Justice Department on Thursday announced charges against Clinton Portis, Carlos Rogers, and other former NFL players for a scheme to defraud an NFL healthcare program. Joe Horn and Reche Caldwell were also named, but have yet to be formally charged. The DOJ said they intend to bring charges against that pair shortly.

NEW: Former NFL stars Clinton Portis among former @NFL players charged "for their alleged roles in a nationwide fraud on a health care benefit program for retired NFL players." pic.twitter.com/nKPHDQUk1u — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) December 12, 2019

According to the release, Portis and the other players allegedly created a scheme in which they "submitted false claims to the plan and obtained money for expensive medical equipment that was never purchased or received."

The 10 players currently charged are accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and healthcare fraud. The DOJ said similar charges will be brought against Caldwell and Horn.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more details become available.