Clint Frazier Says He's Happy He's Not a Yankee Anymore
Clint Frazier spent the first five seasons of his major league career as a member of the New York Yankees. The former first-round pick is left the Bronx and signed with the Chicago Cubs this offseason. On Tuesday, in an exchange with a fan, Frazier made it clear he's happy he isn't on the Yankees anymore.
The exchange began by Frazier discussing how excited he was to join the Cubs and clarifying he'll still be wearing No. 77:
Then a Yankees fan chimed in to say he was happy Frazier was gone. Frazier agreed:
Sounds like it was time for both parties to move on.
Frazier could never find consistent playing time for the Yankees. He struggled through a number of injuries and never lived up to the lofty expectations that surrounded him after the Cleveland Indians made him the fifth pick in the 2013 MLB Draft.
His best season came in 2019, where he played in a career-best 69 games and posted career-highs in batting average (.267), home runs (12) and RBIs (38). Maybe with more consistent playing time he'll find a groove in Chicago.