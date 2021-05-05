Disastrous Overtime Leads to Gross Bad Beat for Cleveland Cavaliers Bettors
Anyone wagering their hard-earned money on the Cleveland Cavaliers deserves everything that happens to them at this point, but it's still a bit jarring to see bettors take a loss like the one that materialized from last night's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Cavs, getting 12.5 points, traded baskets at the same clip for 48 minutes and found themselves trailing by two with under 30 seconds to play before Isaac Okoro knotted things up, sending the game to overtime.
To lose by that many points in a five-minute overtime would require a total meltdown. Simply score a few points and prevent an explosion from the Suns and walk away with a real loss but a gambling cover. Easy peasy. Right up until the point Cleveland allowed 20 points in the extra period while scoring a measly four, setting up a 134-118 final tally, far exceeding the margin for error.
This was only the third time in NBA history that an overtime has yielded a 16-point victory. It is the six thousandth time this year that placing cash on a team actively trying to lose has backfired.