Cleveland Browns Quarterback Situation So Dire They Have Signed Josh Rosen
The Cleveland Browns have signed Josh Rosen to a one-year deal as insurance for if and when Deshaun Watson is suspended. Is signing Rosen worse than trading three first-round picks for a guy facing nearly two dozen sexual assault allegations and then giving him the most guaranteed money in NFL history? No, but man, what a move.
Deshaun Watson was picked with the 12th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. A year later the Browns took Baker Mayfield with the top pick and Rosen was picked 10th pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft. Rosen, 25, has appeared in 24 total games, thrown 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions and been on five teams. If it gets to the point where the Browns have to put Rosen in a game, the game and season will already be lost.
This is the second team that made the mistake of passing on Rosen who has now signed Rosen since the team that did draft him realized they made a mistake. Here are some Rosen highlights that include his comments about teams making mistakes that I would like to embed here but the NFL wants you to go to YouTube to see them.
It's amazing that it has come to this for the Browns. They're about to lose Watson for some amount of time. Jacoby Brissett is going to start games this year. If they've already turned to Rosen, who knows how low they'll have to go if something should happen to Brissett. Will they give Luke Falk, drafted the same year as Rosen and Baker Mayfield, a call?