Cleveland Browns Set to Interview Virtually Everyone for Head Coaching Job By Ryan Phillips | Dec 30 2019 Brian Daboll, Buffalo Bills | Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Check your messages, you may have gotten a call from the Cleveland Browns about their vacant head coaching position. After the Browns fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday after just one season in charge, they have put together an exhausting list of potential replacement candidates.

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was added to the list of guys they've requested an interview with. He's the sixth guy added to their list of candidates.

The Browns are also interested in talking to Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Ravens OC Greg Roman, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski. That's virtually every coach with NFL experience available this cycle. And the list may expand.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport both think the Browns will consider former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as well.

Say what you want about the Browns -- and I certainly have -- but they are casting a wide net when it comes to their next head coach.