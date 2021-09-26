Clemson WR E.J. Williams Yells at NC State Player and Fans on Field After Upset Loss
It's been a frustrating start to the season for the Clemson Tigers and their players. That frustration boiled over for wide receiver E.J. Williams after another disheartening loss.
With fans rushing the field following N.C. State's 27-21 upset win over the Tigers on Saturday, Williams got into an argument with N.C. State running back Trent Pennix. After walking away from that incident, Williams turned his attention to fans, who he yelled at as he walked off the field.
With adrenaline pumping and disappointment overflowing, it's actually positive this didn't end with something worse happening. Sure, yelling at players and fans after a game isn't great, but it's not as bad as it could have been.
Clemson is now 2-2 on the season and its National Championship hopes are all but extinguished. This was always going to be a transitionary year with Trevor Lawrence and a lot of other talent now littered around the NFL. Their season-opening loss to Georgia was one thing. But losing to N.C. State is another.
Clemson now needs help to win the ACC Coastal and make the ACC Championship. Wake Forest, Louisville and N.C. State are undefeated in the division and it will take Clemson winning out and N.C. State losing two games for it to make it back to where it's used to being.