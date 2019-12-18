Dabo Swinney and Clemson Dominated Early Signing Day By Ryan Phillips | Dec 18 2019 Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney | Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

It's a good day to be Dabo Swinney. His Clemson Tigers are undefeated and headed for a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Ohio State, and they absolutely crushed it during Wednesday's early signing day.

Clemson currently has the top recruiting class in the nation and that's unlikely to change over the next few months. The Tigers have hauled in 23 total commits, including six five-star players. That's double the number of five-stars any other team landed, as even Alabama has only three signed. Swinney and company are lapping the field this year when it comes to recruiting.

While five-star players get the most attention, Clemson also added 11 four-star recruits. According to 247, the Tigers signed 11 of the nation's top 100 players and 14 of the top 200.

Included in those commits is the nation's top player, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, the third-ranked player, defensive end Myles Murphy and the top pro-style quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei. They also landed stud running back Demarkcus Bowman, five-star defensive tackle Demonte Capehart and elite cornerback Fred Davis II. So yeah, I'd say Clemson is going to stay good for a while.

Clemson's class was also balanced across the roster. The Tigers landed four defensive linemen, six offensive linemen, three linebackers, four defensive backs, two running backs, two receivers, a tight end, and a quarterback. That's how you create depth and development.

While Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and LSU all have great classes, no one came close to the work Swinney and Clemson did this year. That coaching staff deserves a ton of credit for the haul they got on Wednesday.