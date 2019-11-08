Clelin Ferrell Had a Breakout Game, Then Walked Out on Reporters in the Locker Room
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 08 2019
Clelin Ferrell had a breakout game for the Oakland Raiders Thursday night but after the game he wasn't in a talking mood. In the locker room following the contest, Ferrell stiffed reporters, only answering one question and shutting things down.
The rookie defensive end dominated against the Los Angeles Chargers, racking up eight tackles, two tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as the Raiders won 26-24. But after the game he acted like a moron when reporters circled to discuss his performance.
Man, that is just an absurd showing from a rookie who hasn't really done anything in the NFL yet. Ferrell isn't Reggie White after 15 years of dominance, he simply hasn't earned the right to blow of reporters after a game.
Ferrell was the fourth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and has largely been a bust so far this season. It was great to see him break out the way he did against the Chargers, but the Clemson product absolutely should not be getting carried away with himself. He hasn't proven anything yet.