Clelin Ferrell Had a Breakout Game, Then Walked Out on Reporters in the Locker Room By Ryan Phillips | Nov 08 2019 Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Clelin Ferrell had a breakout game for the Oakland Raiders Thursday night but after the game he wasn't in a talking mood. In the locker room following the contest, Ferrell stiffed reporters, only answering one question and shutting things down.

The rookie defensive end dominated against the Los Angeles Chargers, racking up eight tackles, two tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as the Raiders won 26-24. But after the game he acted like a moron when reporters circled to discuss his performance.

After Raiders win, Clelin Ferrell adjusted his outfit minutely, put each toiletry in its place as media assembled behind him. Must have been 20 people waiting by the time he turned around. Announced he was answering just one question, gave boilerplate response and walked off. — Phil Barber (@Skinny_Post) November 8, 2019

I don't know, man. Maybe have two good NFL games before you start big-timing people? https://t.co/N1MjKLiheB — Phil Barber (@Skinny_Post) November 8, 2019

The question was mine, and it was about getting 2.5 sacks tonight. Pretty sure he would've had the same answer if I asked about anything - 2.5 sacks, defending the run, favorite pizza toppings... — Bay Area Sports Guy (@BASportsGuy) November 8, 2019

Man, that is just an absurd showing from a rookie who hasn't really done anything in the NFL yet. Ferrell isn't Reggie White after 15 years of dominance, he simply hasn't earned the right to blow of reporters after a game.

Ferrell was the fourth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and has largely been a bust so far this season. It was great to see him break out the way he did against the Chargers, but the Clemson product absolutely should not be getting carried away with himself. He hasn't proven anything yet.