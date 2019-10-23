VIDEO: Clay Travis Attempts 50 Perfect Push-Ups For Charity By Liam McKeone | Oct 23 2019

Last week, FS1's Clay Travis made a bet with Joel Klatt that he could do no less than 50 picture-perfect push-ups. Klatt said he'd bet $1000 dollars on that, with all money going to charity. On Wednesday, both Klatt and Travis made good on their promises. They brought in Dean Blandino to officiate. Check it out:

Count my pushups here. Over 50! I was robbed! pic.twitter.com/qqquQffTHv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 23, 2019

Blandino called it before Travis reached his 50, which means he has to donate $1000 to the charity in question, The Mission Continues. As you can see from the tweet, Travis disagrees. Regardless, some good fun for a good cause.