Clay Matthews Has Broken Jaw, Will Miss at Least a Month
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 04 2019
Clay Matthews was off to a phenomenal start to the season in his first campaign with the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately for the veteran edge rusher, that promising beginning has now been derailed by a pretty brutal injury.
On Friday, Rams coach Sean McVay revealed Matthews suffered a broken jaw while attempting to make a tackle during LA's 30-29 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.
That broken jaw will need surgery and it will put Matthews out for at least a month, if not more. That's a huge blow to a Rams defense that has struggled to contain opposing offenses.
The 33-year-old Matthews had looked rejuvenated through the season's first five games. He had already racked up six sacks and two forced fumbles and was clearly a step faster off the edge than he had been in his past few seasons in Green Bay.
Matthews is in the first season of a two-year contract with the Rams and so far it's clear the pairing works well for both sides. It's a shame he'll have to miss an extended period of time after opening the season so well.