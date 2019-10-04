The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Clay Matthews Has Broken Jaw, Will Miss at Least a Month

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 04 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: Clay Matthews #52 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 20-13. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Clay Matthews was off to a phenomenal start to the season in his first campaign with the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately for the veteran edge rusher, that promising beginning has now been derailed by a pretty brutal injury.

On Friday, Rams coach Sean McVay revealed Matthews suffered a broken jaw while attempting to make a tackle during LA's 30-29 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

That broken jaw will need surgery and it will put Matthews out for at least a month, if not more. That's a huge blow to a Rams defense that has struggled to contain opposing offenses.

The 33-year-old Matthews had looked rejuvenated through the season's first five games. He had already racked up six sacks and two forced fumbles and was clearly a step faster off the edge than he had been in his past few seasons in Green Bay.

Matthews is in the first season of a two-year contract with the Rams and so far it's clear the pairing works well for both sides. It's a shame he'll have to miss an extended period of time after opening the season so well.