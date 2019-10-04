Clay Matthews Has Broken Jaw, Will Miss at Least a Month By Ryan Phillips | Oct 04 2019 Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Clay Matthews was off to a phenomenal start to the season in his first campaign with the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately for the veteran edge rusher, that promising beginning has now been derailed by a pretty brutal injury.

On Friday, Rams coach Sean McVay revealed Matthews suffered a broken jaw while attempting to make a tackle during LA's 30-29 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Rams HC Sean McVay said LB Clay Matthews broke his jaw as he was trying to make a tackle on Seahawks RB Chris Carson toward the end of the game and will need surgery.



“He’s going to be out for an extended period of time.” Not certain how long, but it will be at least a month. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 4, 2019

That broken jaw will need surgery and it will put Matthews out for at least a month, if not more. That's a huge blow to a Rams defense that has struggled to contain opposing offenses.

The 33-year-old Matthews had looked rejuvenated through the season's first five games. He had already racked up six sacks and two forced fumbles and was clearly a step faster off the edge than he had been in his past few seasons in Green Bay.

Matthews is in the first season of a two-year contract with the Rams and so far it's clear the pairing works well for both sides. It's a shame he'll have to miss an extended period of time after opening the season so well.