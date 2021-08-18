CNN's Clarissa Ward Reports Amid Gunfire Outside Kabul Airport
The fearlessness of Clarissa Ward, CNN's chief international correspondent, should be well-known by now as she's stacked year after year of reporting from our world's most fraught areas. She is currently on the ground in Kabul, Afghanistan, documenting the chaos and danger there as the Taliban retakes control of the country. It's incredibly important work that cannot be cut down by even the most pathetically committed bad-faith actors.
Her dispatch for New Day this morning was interrupted by nearby gunfire and gathering crowds. Ward categorized it as a "slightly edgy situation," which feels like an understatement.
Ward interviewed several Afghans desperate to get access to the airport and a flight out of the country. The helplessness and exasperation are obvious.
"I've covered all sorts of crazy situations," Ward said. "This was mayhem. This was nuts. It's a miracle more people haven't been seriously hurt."
At a later hour during New Day, Ward revealed that her producer was nearly pistol-whipped by a member of the Taliban.
While Ward deserves praise for doing what precious few would have the courage to do, we should focus on the real value of her work: providing an accurate and unvarnished look at the impossible situation Afghans, who helped Americans by the tens of thousands, now find themselves forced to survive, let alone navigate.