Clarence Thomas Gobbled Up Volleyball Tickets That Could Have Gone to Nebraska Priest's 87-Year-Old Mother
The priest's mom might have reported the tickets. Thomas did not.
Clarence Thomas is back in the news as ProPublica has published a new story detailing lots and lots of incredibly expensive freebies the Supreme Court Justice received and never reported. Among those handouts are 38 destination vacations, 26 private jet flights, two stays at luxury resorts and a standing invite to an exclusive golf club. And then there's the professional and college sporting events Thomas got to attend.
Included on that list is a trip to the University of Nebraska on Labor Day Weekend 2019. Ginni Thomas briefly attended Nebraska and once a Cornhusker, always a Cornhusker, so the couple was there to catch a football / volleyball double-header at the start of the school year. Unfortunately, there were only so many good tickets to go around so the Thomas group kept a priest's 87-year-old mother from getting good seats to the volleyball match.
The Thomas' trip was taken care of by David Sokol, a former top executive at Berkshire Hathaway. According to ProPublica, Sokol reportedly paid for five of Thomas' (seven) trips to Nebraska football games over the last few years. The Cornhuskers haven't had a winning season since 2016, so here's hoping the Thomas' future paid trips to Lincoln feature better football under Matt Rhule.