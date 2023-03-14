How to Claim BetMGM Bonus Code in Massachusetts
Sports betting is FINALLY legal in Massachusetts and BetMGM Sportsbook is wasting no time celebrating the occasion.
Residents of Massachusetts who sign up with BetMGM for the first time will have special access to a great promotion: bonus bets worth up to $1,000 if you lose your first wager!
You’ll get two chances to win big when you sign up with BetMGM as long as you follow our step-by-step instructions.
BetMGM Massachusetts Promo
Don’t forget that this offer is only for new users and it won’t be around forever, so take advantage while you can.
Here’s how you claim your bonus bet of up to $1,000:
- Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using this link
- Verify your identity
- Deposit at least $10
Once you’ve completed these steps, the only thing left to do is decide how you want to play your first bet!
Since you’ll be refunded in bonus bets (up to $1,000) of what you risked on your first bet if you lose, why not take a shot at a big pay day? Worst case, you’ll have the same amount of money you started with in bonus cash.
With an opportunity like this, you could take a shot at a wild parlay, or an exciting futures bet, like the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Finals or the Boston Bruins to win the Stanley Cup!
It’s always fun when your teams win, but it’s SO much better when you win money on those wins, too! Sign up for BetMGM to take your swing at cashing in big.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.