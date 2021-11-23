The Citadel Coach Duggar Baucom Collapsed on the Sideline During Game Against Duke at Cameron Indoor
By Stephen Douglas
The Duke Blue Devils hosted The Citadel Bulldogs on Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. During a close first half Citadel coach Duggar Baucom collapsed on the sideline. The game was stopped and Baucom walked off the floor with assistance. He was taken to the Duke University hospital.
This was the first time that Duke and The Citadel have met since 1993. At the time Baucom was coaching high school basketball in North Carolina. He began his college coaching career as an assistant at Davidson in 1995 and he's been at The Citadel since 2015.