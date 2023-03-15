Roundup: Ciara And Russell Wilson Visit Prison; Meta Hit With Layoffs; NFL Free Agency Grades
Jimmy Carter asked Joe Biden to deliver his eulogy ... DOJ, SEC launch probes into Silicon Valley Bank collapse ... George Santos files reelection paperwork ... Stocks rallied on Tuesday after banking scare ... Inflation continues to ease ... Russian jets force down U.S. surveillance drone over Black Sea ... Ciara and Russell Wilson visited prison ... Meta to lay off another 10,000 workers ... "A League of Their Own" to end after second season ... BBC fails to halt staff strike ... Pink Floyd's $500 million catalogue sale appears dead ... Chargers grant Austin Ekeler permission to seek trade ... Syracuse lands Notre Dame transfer J.J. Starling ... Raiders sign Jakobi Meyers to $33 million deal ... Scoot Henderson shut down for rest of G-League season ... NFL moves you might have missed ...
Jack Armstrong, Canada's least likely basketball icon [The Ringer]
NFL free agency grades so far [CBS Sports]
Raiders view Jimmy Garoppolo as a better culture fit than Derek Carr [Sports Illustrated]
FIFA scraps ill-fated 2026 World Cup format [Yahoo Sports]
What the Saudi-Iran deal means for the Middle East [The New Yorker]
Aaron Rodgers to the Patriots would be a hilarious twist [The Big Lead]
Erling Haaland scored five goals in Manchester City's Champions League win.
The trailer for Mrs. Davis has been released.
The Lakers looked good as they spanked the Pelicans.
Manny Machado absolutely demolished this baseball.
Avenged Sevenfold -- "Nobody"