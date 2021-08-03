Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell Literally Raced to a Microphone
A rare interesting but not existentially threatening moment took place up on Capitol Hill today as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell found themselves in a footrace to a microphone for their weekly press conferences. The Republican leader seemed to be striding to the lectern unremarkably when suddenly, the senator from New York out-flanked him. To the right no less. Strange times.
This caused McConnell to laugh as hard as you'll ever see him laugh, per a source familiar. He may perhaps have gotten the last one too as McConnell quipped: "You never want to get between Chuck and the camera."
Not to get political here, but how in the world can these two parties hold press conferences at the same time? What kind of Mickey Mouse organization is this? Even low-level college football teams debrief from the sanctity of their own trailer. I had no clue that they shuffled Democrats and Republicans out to the same microphone like it's the Final Four or something.
I might actually be willing to pay more in taxes to get these two some separate space here. You know, to make it seem like we have our stuff together a bit.