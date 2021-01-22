Senator Chuck Schumer and Anderson Cooper Have Both Accused Donald Trump of 'Inciting Erection'
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 22, 2021, 11:54 AM EST
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had an embarrassing verbal miscue on the floor of the Senate this morning as he informed Americans that articles of impeachment against Donald Trump will be delivered on Monday. While addressing his colleagues he said "incited the erection."
In Schumer's defense, Anderson Cooper made the same unfortunate slip-up on his show earlier this week.
Maybe we need a new word for a violent uprising against the government. Or maybe once the trial is over we just go back to not having insurrection in America. That might be the best compromise. You know, so we don't look so silly.