Chuck Pagano Rips Urban Meyer For Not Coming Clean
Chuck Pagano was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show today and joined the growing chorus of experts taking aim at Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer. As the saga of Meyer's crazy weekend continues to draw out, more and more people are going to join the bandwagon running him down.
Pagano claimed when he was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, he always mentioned five things players (and coaches) needed to avoid when they had a few days off. According to Pagano, Meyer broke almost all of them.
Here's what he had to say:
Pagano basically says Meyer needed to fully own his mistake instead of trying to explain his way out of it. And, of course, Pagano is right. Meyer has never been one to come clean or fully apologize for anything, so this shouldn't come as a surprise.