Chuck Pagano Reportedly Doesn't Have Final Say Over His Coaching Staff
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
According to a report from CBS’s Jason La Canfora, if things continue to crater and Chuck Pagano wants to make changes on his coaching staff, he “does not have the autonomy to hire or fire staff if he sees fit.” Pagano, who is said to have been more hands-on on defense now, apparently was overruled on his first choice of offensive coordinator in 2012 — he wanted former Browns coach Rob Chudzinski, but Pep Hamilton got the job. (Chudzinski is still on the staff as an associated head coach.)
Here’s where this is at right now:
Earlier this week, Jason Lisk and I spoke with Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel about everything that’s going on with the Colts. Give it a listen if you want some context about how we got to the point where stories like this one are coming out.