Roundup: Christine McVie Dies at 79; Zendaya, Tom Holland Engagement Rumor; Mexico Eliminated From World Cup
Trent Dilfer is back in a big way ... House panel receives Donald Trump's tax returns ... U.S. House Democrats unanimously elect Hakeem Jeffries as first Black party leader ... Brace yourself for another wild offseason on the quarterbacking carousel ... House votes to block rail strike ... Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie died ... Zendaya, Tom Holland engagement rumors fly ... Two volcanoes erupt simultaneously in Hawaii for the first time in decades ... Stocks jumped late in trading on Wednesday ... CNN layoffs are underway ... "Tulsa King" renewed for a second season ... Bruce Lee biopic set at Sony ... Penguins' Kris Letang suffered a stroke ... Cristiano Ronaldo offered $207 million a year by Saudi club team ... Rose Bowl agrees to CFP expansion ... Jalen Kitna arrested on child pornography charges ...
Highlights from Mexico's 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in the World Cup.
Argentina beat Poland 2-0 but both teams advanced to the knockout stage.
Tunisia stunned France 1-0 at the World Cup.
Fleetwood Mac -- "Little Lies"