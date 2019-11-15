The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Christian Yelich Just Dunked All Over Yu Darvish on Twitter

By Ryan Phillips | Nov 15 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers durring batting practice before the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Christian Yelich will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his right kneecap in Tuesday's victory over the Miami Marlins. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Christian Yelich might be a little salty after not winning his second consecutive National League MVP on Thursday. The Milwaukee Brewers star was in no mood to be accused of cheating and Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish appeared to do just that. Yelich wasn't having it and dunked all over Darvish on Twitter.

Now that the Houston Astros have been caught stealing signs, everyone is looking for other teams possibly doing the same thing. Someone pointed out a specific at bat where Yelich may have been looking at center field in an attempt to pick up a sign. Darvish then seemed to agree.

Yelich fired back immediately:

Savage.

Hey Yu? If you come at the king, you best not miss.