Christian Yelich Just Dunked All Over Yu Darvish on Twitter By Ryan Phillips | Nov 15 2019 Mark Brown/Getty Images

Christian Yelich might be a little salty after not winning his second consecutive National League MVP on Thursday. The Milwaukee Brewers star was in no mood to be accused of cheating and Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish appeared to do just that. Yelich wasn't having it and dunked all over Darvish on Twitter.

Now that the Houston Astros have been caught stealing signs, everyone is looking for other teams possibly doing the same thing. Someone pointed out a specific at bat where Yelich may have been looking at center field in an attempt to pick up a sign. Darvish then seemed to agree.

I'm not sure what is he trying to do.

But to be clear his eyes move first.

That's why I step off. — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) November 15, 2019

Yelich fired back immediately:

Be better than this. Nobody needs help facing you https://t.co/DlUDwjJn4X — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) November 15, 2019

Savage.

Hey Yu? If you come at the king, you best not miss.