Christian Yelich Just Dunked All Over Yu Darvish on Twitter
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 15 2019
Christian Yelich might be a little salty after not winning his second consecutive National League MVP on Thursday. The Milwaukee Brewers star was in no mood to be accused of cheating and Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish appeared to do just that. Yelich wasn't having it and dunked all over Darvish on Twitter.
Now that the Houston Astros have been caught stealing signs, everyone is looking for other teams possibly doing the same thing. Someone pointed out a specific at bat where Yelich may have been looking at center field in an attempt to pick up a sign. Darvish then seemed to agree.
Yelich fired back immediately:
Savage.
Hey Yu? If you come at the king, you best not miss.