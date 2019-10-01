Christian Yelich Left the Door Open For a Return This Postseason By Ryan Phillips | Oct 01 2019 Mark Brown/Getty Images

Christian Yelich is thought to be out for the year thanks to a fractured right kneecap, but on Tuesday the reigning National League MVP left the door open to a return this postseason. Of course, for that to happen, the Brewers would need to continue to progress deep into the playoffs, starting tonight against Washington.

Christian Yelich on the Kirk Gibson question: pic.twitter.com/3p5sEAo2ST — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 1, 2019

Well that's news. Obviously there's an incredibly slim chance he could even pinch-hit in a key spot, but he didn't rule anything out.

Yelich made the trip from Milwaukee to Washington to support his Brewers as they take on the Nationals in Tuesday night's N.L. Wild Card Game.

After a 17-2 run through most of September, the Brewers lost three straight to finish the season. That landed them as the road team in the Wild Card Game. Obviously they'd love to have Yelich in the lineup. The 27-year-old has been out since September 10 since injuring his knee on a foul ball.

Before his injury, Yelich looked like the NL MVP favorite, but now it looks to be a tight race with Cody Bellinger. He won the batting title with a .329 average, while belting 44 home runs, posting 97 RBI and topping it off with the best OPS in baseball (1.100).

You can bet that if there was any chance to even get one at-bat a game out of Yelich, the Brewers would take that chance.