Christian Yelich Has More than Earned His Incoming, Massive Contract Extension
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 03 2020
Christian Yelich has been one of baseball's best players over the past two seasons and may have gone back-to-back as the National League MVP if his season hadn't been cut short in 2019. Now the Milwaukee Brewers are on the verge of locking up their superstar outfielder with a massive contract extension. It will be richly deserved.
Here's what The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal had to say about the incoming new deal:
Yelich, 28, currently is owed $12.5 million this season and $14 million next season with a $15 million club option. His new deal will eliminate the club option, and add seven years, bringing the total value to the $215 million range, sources said.
That's a big new deal that would average more than $27 million a year over the life of the added term. While the deal is big, it's still below market value for an MVP-level player in baseball right now.
Yelich won the NL MVP in 2018, when he hit .326 with 36 home runs and 118 RBI, with an OPS of 1.000 and a 7.6 fWAR in 147 games. In 2019, he was even better, hitting .329 with 44 home runs and 100 RBI, with an OPS of 1.100 and a 7.8 fWAR in 130 games. He's a two-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger winner and won the batting title in both 2018 and 2019.
Along with Mike Trout and Mookie Betts, Yelich is among the best players in baseball. On the surface, this looks like a great deal for both sides, but the Brewers got Yelich for a bit under market value to lock him up long-term.