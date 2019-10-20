The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Dolphins' Rookie Christian Wilkins Ejected For Throwing a Punch On First Play From Scrimmage

By Stephen Douglas | Oct 20 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Christian Wilkins #94 of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Washington Redskins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Christian Wilkins was ejected 33 seconds into the Miami Dolphins' Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Wilkins threw a punch at Bills' lineman Cody Ford on the very first play from scrimmage. He was nowhere near the ball.

Wilkins was the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The rookie had nine tackles on the season.

Again, this took place on the first play from scrimmage. There was barely any time to get upset. Maybe the fact that he's already suffered more losses as a pro (five) than he did in four years at Clemson (four) had something to do with his mood today.