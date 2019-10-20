VIDEO: Dolphins' Rookie Christian Wilkins Ejected For Throwing a Punch On First Play From Scrimmage By Stephen Douglas | Oct 20 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Christian Wilkins was ejected 33 seconds into the Miami Dolphins' Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Wilkins threw a punch at Bills' lineman Cody Ford on the very first play from scrimmage. He was nowhere near the ball.

Christian Wilkins penalized and ejected for throwing a punch on the second play of the game. This comes just two weeks after Wilkins was penalized for supplexing a ball carrier. Flores talked about how that wouldn’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/UGmuw8FR1P — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019

Wilkins was the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The rookie had nine tackles on the season.

Again, this took place on the first play from scrimmage. There was barely any time to get upset. Maybe the fact that he's already suffered more losses as a pro (five) than he did in four years at Clemson (four) had something to do with his mood today.