Christian Pulisic Appears to Hurts Hamstring, Still Gets Shot Off on Goal
By Liam McKeone | Aug 01 2020
Christian Pulisic is, for many Americans, the biggest reason to watch soccer now that the NBA, MLB, and NHL are back. He made an impact early on in the FA Cup on Saturday, scoring a goal within the first five minutes to put Chelsea up 1-0 over Arsenal.
Then disaster struck. Pulisic appeared to hurt his hamstring, but kept the play alive and got a shot in on goal before collapsing to the turf. He had to be helped off the field.
An absurd effort by Pulisic, who you can see seems to shout in pain while still running but keeps it together enough to get a shot up. Really tough to see, though. Pulisic is perhaps the only bright spot in American soccer right now and he's an absolute blast to watch.
Here's to hoping it's nothing too serious.