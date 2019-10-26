VIDEO: Christian Pulisic Scores First Goal For Chelsea By Liam McKeone | Oct 26 2019

Christian Pulisic is the most exciting young American soccer player to come into the game in quite some time. The fact that he was signed to Chelsea should prove that.

He started for the very first time today for his new club. He didn't waste any time before making an impact, scoring a beautiful unassisted goal to put Chelsea up 1-0. Check it out:

Yeah, he's pretty good at this. What a way to make his debut as a starter in the Premier League, and I imagine we'll be seeing a lot more of this from the young man going forward. His career will be very enjoyable to watch, and it's only getting started.