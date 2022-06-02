Christian Pulisic Calls Out American Fans For Poor Attendance After USMNT Victory
The United States Men's National Soccer Team beat Morocco in Cincinnati on Wednesday night. Attendance was 19,512, which seems pretty good for an exhibition soccer match on a random weeknight in June. However, USMNT star Christian Pulisic was not impressed.
"To be honest, for whatever reason, I'm not super happy with the amount of Americans here, however, that works out, if I'm being completely honest, but thanks to the ones who did come, and the support is always great from them."
Sorry dude, this is a soccer friendly in Cincinnati. This isn't Chelsea in the Premier League. Nearly 20,000 people is pretty damn good, no matter what their nationality. The worst part is that this has grabbed most of the headlines and distracted from what was a decisive USMNT victory over another World Cup-qualifying team.
The men's team has another friendly coming up in Kansas City on June 5th. And for just $90 a person you can get in the door!
Again, this is what Americans might call an "exhibition." Nothing friendly about those prices.