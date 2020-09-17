Christian McCaffrey is Now a Peaky Blinder
By Liam McKeone | Sep 17 2020
Christian McCaffrey had a career year in 2019, then signed a nice, fat contract extension over the offseason that made him the highest-paid running back in the league. He now is one game into a 2020 season with relatively low expectations for a Carolina Panthers team led by first-year head coach Matt Rhule and Teddy Bridgewater, in his first starting role since 2015.
So, basically, it's a great time to be Christian McCaffrey. He's clearly living his best life in his most recent GQ photoshoot. He also declares his allegiance to the Shelby family and the Peaky Blinders gang.
The last two pictures in particular really give off post-World War 1 London vibes. You can almost hear McCaffrey shouting "NO F---ING FIGHTING" at his brothers before a wedding and after bribing the police to look the other way. It helps that he actually looks a bit like John Shelby.
Season 6 of Peaky Blinders should be on Netflix sometime in the next year. McCaffrey should absolutely get a cameo. It's unlikely he'll have any playoff football to worry about and he's clearly working out more than enough, so why not?