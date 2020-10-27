Christian McCaffrey Channels Willy Wonka and Becky O'Shea in Return to Practice
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 27, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT
Christian McCaffrey returned to practice today for the first time in five weeks. What should have been a normal return from injury was not without some manufactured drama as McCaffrey showed up at practice in a red jersey like he wore on Monday that would have meant he was not to be touched and suggested he was not actually returning. And then, like Becky O'Shea ditching the pom-poms for her Little Giants jersey, McCaffrey took it off and put on a regular jersey signaling his return.
That's just some good sports movie stuff right there. I like to imagine it was that, combined with Willy Wonka's big reveal where he limps and then falls forward in a red jersey, rolls into a full-contact practice jersey and everyone goes crazy. Hmm. I guess someone would have mentioned that in a tweet by now. So let's just stick with one reference.
Anyway, Christian McCaffrey is back. The former Peaky Blinder had scored four touchdowns in two games before he suffered a high ankle sprain in week 2. Carolina went 3-2 without him in the lineup.