Chrissy Teigen Deleted Her Twitter
By Stephen Douglas
Mar 25, 2021, 12:15 AM EDT
Chrissy Teigen deleted her Twitter account. Teigen announced she was quitting Twitter over a series of Tweets on Wednesday night saying that she considred many of her followers actual friends, but it was time to say goodbye. She said it was more of a negative than a positive in her life.
On Tuesday Teigen announced that she was launching a line of plant based cleaning products with Kris Jenner. She made the announcement on Twitter. Plenty of Twitter users had a problem with the partnership according to BuzzFeed. While Teigen's account is gone, the product line's remains.
Teigen had over 13 million followers. About a year ago she live-tweeted The Herd when the batteries died in her remote.