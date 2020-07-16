Roundup: Chrissy Teigen Blocks Idiots; Brad Parscale Demoted; Metallica Returns to S&M
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 16 2020
Brad Parscale has been demoted ... but something tells me he will be OK ... Chrissy Teigen is blocking and deleting ... Republican senator Brian Kemp has banned Georgia cities from imposing mask orders ... meanwhile, Walmart is going to start requiring customers wear masks ... Kevin Conley accused of sexual assault from 2005 ... Jon Hamm as 'Fletch' ... Kellyanne Conway and George Conway have forced their popular daughter, Claudia, off social media ... Andy King from the Fyre Fest doc has found love ... is Britney alright?
The secrets to surviving the NBA bubble. [The Athletic]
The Buffalo Bills could name their stadium after you if you have cash up front! [The Buffalo News]
After we cover sports in the various bubbles, what will sports media even look like? [The Ringer]
An open letter from Elena Delle Donne. [The Players Tribune]
The New York Racing Association is putting their jockeys on lockdown. [The Daily Gazette]
Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony are releasing S&M 2. I told you they needed their own Sirius channel.
When I was in college, this band was absolutely the greatest thing I ever experienced live. The content may not hold up, but the world should have been exposed to The Mathematicians.